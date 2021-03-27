STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lokayukta clean chit to Odisha government in PPE scam

Lokayukta did not find any irregularities in the procurement of masks and PPEs on the basis of the preliminary investigation carried out by State Vigilance and disposed of the case.

Published: 27th March 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Lokayukta on Friday gave a clean chit to the Odisha government in the purchase of masks and PPEs for Covid-19 management in the State last year.A three-member bench of the Lokayukta did not find any irregularities in the procurement of masks and PPEs on the basis of the preliminary investigation carried out by State Vigilance and disposed of the case, said petitioner and Congress spokesperson Sudarsan Das.

“We appealed before the bench to give us a chance to look into the report of the Vigilance and plead our side in the case. But, we were denied  the opportunity which is quite unfortunate,” Das said and added that he will move the High Court to challenge the verdict. Another petitioner Sushant Padhi also expressed his dissatisfaction over the verdict by terming it ‘undemocratic.’

The Lokayukta had directed the Vigilance in December, 2020 to investigate the alleged scam in the procurement of PPE kits and masks by the Odisha government and submit a report within two months. 
The Vigilance had submitted its report on March 16. Based on the report, the three member bench disposed of the case today. Das had moved the Lokayukta on June 17, 2020 alleging large scale corruption in the purchase of masks, PPEs, RTPCR machine, testing kits and nebulisers.

Probe into paddy sale fraud

Bhubaneswar: The Lokayukta has ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities by a Large Area Multipurpose Society (LAMPS) during procurement of paddy in Kaptipada block in Mayurbhanj district. Based on a complaint filed by president of Jay Jawan Jay Kishan Farmers’ Club of Nausahi, the panel has directed the Director of Inquiry to conduct a preliminary investigation into the matter and submit a report within 60 days.  The petitioner alleged that the Managing Director of Salachuan LAMPS had illegally deducted 10 kg of paddy per quintal during procurement for his wrongful gain. Kaptipada LAMPS and Jamudiha LAMPS had also adopted the same practice, he alleged. 

