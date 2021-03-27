Odisha flags ‘discrimination’ by Centre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Friday called upon the Centre to provide adequate supply of Covid vaccines to the State and not discriminate between states in allocation of doses.While some states have been achieving up to three lakh vaccinations a day, Odisha has been struggling to muster even one lakh doses due to shortage of vaccine.

Since all citizens aged 45 years and above will be vaccinated from April 1, the State government has urged the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to supply adequate doses of both Covishield and Covaxin at the earliest. Stating that the State is unable to plan vaccination sessions in advance due to insufficient and erratic vaccine supply, Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra has written to Union Health Secretary to dispatch at least 15 days vaccine requirement in advance for uninterrupted vaccination drive.

“Keeping in view the heat wave condition, which will worsen over the coming months, we are planning to accelerate the drive so as to cover at least two lakh citizens daily and complete the target before the weather becomes more severe,” he said and requested that there should not be any discrimination between states in supply of vaccine.

This was third letter from the State to the Centre over shortage of vaccine. A couple of days ago, Mohapatra had sought adequate doses of vaccine by end of this month fearing that the State may have to pause the vaccination drive for four days from March 31 to April 3.

The State had received 25 lakh doses till mid-March and sought another 25 lakh doses with an aim to conduct at least two lakh vaccinations a day. Of the demand, the Centre has supplied 9.5 lakh doses including 5.8 lakh of Covishield on Friday. The subsequent allocation of 9.8 lakh doses of Covishield is expected on April 2.

“We need at least 30 lakh doses of vaccine to plan vaccination sessions for 15 days in advance,” Mohapatra said. Of around 1.2 crore people eligible for Covid vaccination in the State, Odisha has already administered more than 21.67 lakh doses of vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers and age appropriate group of citizens besides people with comorbidities.

