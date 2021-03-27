STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha flags ‘discrimination’ by Centre

State has been struggling to muster even one lakh doses due to insufficient and erratic supply

Published: 27th March 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Friday called upon the Centre to provide adequate supply of Covid vaccines to the State and not discriminate between states in allocation of doses.While some states have been achieving up to three lakh vaccinations a day, Odisha has been struggling to muster even one lakh doses due to shortage of vaccine.

Since all citizens aged 45 years and above will be vaccinated from April 1, the State government has urged the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to supply adequate doses of both Covishield and Covaxin at the earliest. Stating that the State is unable to plan vaccination sessions in advance due to insufficient and erratic vaccine supply, Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra has written to Union Health Secretary to dispatch at least 15 days vaccine requirement in advance for uninterrupted vaccination drive.

“Keeping in view the heat wave condition, which will worsen over the coming months, we are planning to accelerate the drive so as to cover at least two lakh citizens daily and complete the target before the weather becomes more severe,” he said and requested that there should not be any discrimination between states in supply of vaccine.

This was third letter from the State to the Centre over shortage of vaccine. A couple of days ago, Mohapatra had sought adequate doses of vaccine by end of this month fearing that the State may have to pause the vaccination drive for four days from March 31 to April 3. 

The State had received 25 lakh doses till mid-March and sought another 25 lakh doses with an aim to conduct at least two lakh vaccinations a day. Of the demand, the Centre has supplied 9.5 lakh doses including 5.8 lakh of Covishield on Friday. The subsequent allocation of 9.8 lakh doses of Covishield is expected on April 2.

“We need at least 30 lakh doses of vaccine to plan vaccination sessions for 15 days in advance,” Mohapatra said.  Of around 1.2 crore people eligible for Covid vaccination in the State, Odisha has already administered more than 21.67 lakh doses of vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers and age appropriate group of citizens besides people with comorbidities.

VAX DRIVE

State had received 25 lakh doses till mid-March and sought another 25 lakh doses with an aim to conduct 2 lakh vaccinations a day
Of around 1.2 crore people eligible for Covid vaccination in the State, Odisha has already administered more than 21.67 lakh doses of vaccine

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp