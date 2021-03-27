Padayatra marks 100 years of Mahatma visit

By Express News Service

PURI: A padayatra was taken out by social and cultural organisations on Friday to mark the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s first visit to Puri in 1926.Led by Puri Vikas Parishad convenor Jagannath Bastia and Odisha Sarvoday Mela president Umaballav Mahapatra, local residents along with temple servitors and students marched through the main streets chanting Ramdhun and “Vaishnav Jan To” and held a meeting at the Gopabandhu Ayurved Medical College auditorium.

Veteran Gandhians Padmacharan Nayak, Prahallad Sinha and Gourang Charan Parida recounted the events those took place in Puri during Mahatma’s visit including the pivotal role of Gopabandhu Dash. Former union minister Brajkishore Tripathy and local MLA Jayant Kumar Sarangi deliberated on the contribution of Gandhi’s thought that shaped the cultural and social frame of the country and said the Gandhian thought is relevant even today.

Many expressed concern as the country is doing away with his concept of “Nisamukt Bharat.” Odisha Yuba Lekhak Sammellan organised a workshop in which painting, plays, recital of poetry on Gandhian thought was held. Odisha Sahitya Academy president Harihar Mishra, former MP Prasanna Patsani participated.

Around 35 poets recited their new compositions on Mahatama while 30 students of school of fine arts painted Mahatma in various aspects. Sculptor Rabi Rath created a clay statue of Mahatma. Former civic body chairpersons Surendra Dash and Gourahari Pradhan participated in programmes.