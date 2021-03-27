STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Padayatra marks 100 years of Mahatma visit

A padayatra was taken out by social and cultural organisations on Friday to mark the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s first visit to Puri in 1926.

Published: 27th March 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

People gather to commemorate 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s first visit to Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: A padayatra was taken out by social and cultural organisations on Friday to mark the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s first visit to Puri in 1926.Led by Puri Vikas Parishad convenor Jagannath Bastia and Odisha Sarvoday Mela president Umaballav Mahapatra, local residents along with temple servitors and students marched through the main streets chanting Ramdhun and “Vaishnav Jan To” and held a meeting at the Gopabandhu Ayurved Medical College auditorium. 

Veteran Gandhians Padmacharan Nayak, Prahallad Sinha and Gourang Charan Parida recounted the events those took place in Puri during Mahatma’s visit including the pivotal role of Gopabandhu Dash. Former union minister Brajkishore Tripathy and local MLA Jayant Kumar Sarangi deliberated on the contribution of Gandhi’s thought that shaped the cultural and social frame of the country and said the Gandhian thought is relevant even today.

Many expressed concern as the country is doing away with his concept of “Nisamukt Bharat.” Odisha Yuba Lekhak Sammellan organised a workshop in which painting, plays, recital of poetry on Gandhian thought was held. Odisha Sahitya Academy president Harihar Mishra, former MP Prasanna Patsani participated. 

Around 35 poets recited their new compositions on Mahatama while 30 students of school of fine arts painted Mahatma in various aspects. Sculptor Rabi Rath created a clay statue of Mahatma. Former civic body chairpersons Surendra Dash and Gourahari Pradhan participated in programmes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Padayatra Mahatma Gandhi
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp