Policy framework on tribal research soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The SC and ST Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI) here will form a core group with support from all the tribal institutes in the country to work on a policy framework on changing contours of indigenous knowledge among tribal communities in India. SCSTRTI Director AB Ota said the recommendations of the core group will be submitted to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs within a month.

“The group will work to build a framework for continuous value-based engagement on the subject and help in working out a roadmap to systematically document the indigenous knowledge system and practices to bring the gap between indigenous knowledge and modern science,” Ota said during the three-day national webinar on ‘Changing Contours of Indigenous Knowledge Among Tribal Communities of India’. The SCSTRTI organised the webinar in collaboration with the United Indian Anthropology Forum.