Theft in VIMSAR  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Unidentified thieves broke into the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR), Burla and decamped with two laptops and a projector on Thursday night.Sources said the miscreants broke the locks of at least 20 rooms of the Forensic Medicine and Toxicology (FMT), Microbiology, Pathology and Anatomy departments. Police said a projector and a laptop were stolen from the FMT department. Similarly, another laptop was stolen from the Anatomy department.

Burla IIC BB Bhoi said though three watchmen and security guards were deployed, they didn’t have any clue about the theft. Besides, the CCTV footage is hazy. The dog squad has been engaged and the culprit will be identified and nabbed soon, he added.