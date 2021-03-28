First Indian fencer Bhavani Devi felicitated

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Bhavani Devi who became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics was felicitated by Indian Fencing Association at a function here recently organised on the premises of KIIT and KISS. The sabre fencer secured an Olympic berth recently.

A student of KIIT, the Tamil Nadu girl qualified through the adjusted official ranking method. Founder of KIIT Dr Achyuta Samanta, general secretary of Indian Fencing Association Bashir A Khan and secretary of Odisha Fencing Association Debendra Sahoo and sprinter Dutee Chand were present during the felicitation. On the occasion, Bhavani said Dutee has been her source of inspiration behind qualifying for the Olympics.

Dutee has been a role model for thousands of budding athletes and sportspersons in India, she added. “I have been dreaming of participating in the Olympics. To gratify that dream, I had to face a lot of struggles and adversities”, she said in her address. Congratulating Bhavani, Samanta said, KIIT and KISS have given emphasis to promotion of sports and sportspersons apart from education.

The institution boasts of the largest state-ofthe- art sports and games infrastructure across the globe. More than 5000 players have already been groomed from KIIT and KISS, he said. Dr Samanta hoped that Dutee and Bhavani win medals in the Olympics. Among others, Bhavani’s mother C A Ramani, VC of KIIT Prof Hrushikesha Mohanty, KIIT sports director Gaganendu Dash, Registrar Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty were present on the occasion.