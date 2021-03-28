Jubilation in Satkosia villages after Sundari’s exit

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The shifting of Tigress Sundari to Madhya Pradesh may have pained wildlife conservationists but the move has certainly come as a huge relief to locals. Relieved that they would not have to think twice before venturing out of their houses, residents of villages near Satkosia where the tigress was kept in an enclosure, observed Vijay Diwas and organised rallies, bhajans and kirtans.

The celebrations were held under the aegis of Satkosia Praja Surakshya Samiti and lasted the entire day. Sundari’s tendencies to venture near the fringe villages led to conflict and loss of two human lives and triggered violent protests by locals. Samiti president Janardan Sahu said, the villagers can now lead a normal life as the tigress has been shifted to Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

Nearly three years after being sent to Satkosia Tiger Reserve under the first inter-state tiger translocation project that has since failed, Sundari was taken back and released in Ghorela enclosure of the national park in Mandla district of MP.