STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Jubilation in Satkosia villages after Sundari’s exit

The shifting of Tigress Sundari to Madhya Pradesh may have pained wildlife conservationists but the move has certainly come as a huge relief to locals.

Published: 28th March 2021 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The shifting of Tigress Sundari to Madhya Pradesh may have pained wildlife conservationists but the move has certainly come as a huge relief to locals. Relieved that they would not have to think twice before venturing out of their houses, residents of villages near Satkosia where the tigress was kept in an enclosure, observed Vijay Diwas and organised rallies, bhajans and kirtans.

The celebrations were held under the aegis of Satkosia Praja Surakshya Samiti and lasted the entire day. Sundari’s tendencies to venture near the fringe villages led to conflict and loss of two human lives and triggered violent protests by locals. Samiti president Janardan Sahu said, the villagers can now lead a normal life as the tigress has been shifted to Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

Nearly three years after being sent to Satkosia Tiger Reserve under the first inter-state tiger translocation project that has since failed, Sundari was taken back and released in Ghorela enclosure of the national park in Mandla district of MP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sundari Tigress sundari
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp