Malkangiri: Norms violated with impunity as thousands gather at festival site

COVID guidelines issued by district administrations appear stringent but are the easiest to flout especially during festivals.

Published: 28th March 2021 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 12:41 PM

The deities being brought to Kanyamajhi bandha | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Covd guidelines issued by district administrations appear stringent but are the easiest to flout especially during festivals. All norms in the book including wearing of face masks and social distancing were thrown to the wind in front of Kanyamajhi bandha makeshift shrine on the first day of Badayatra here on Saturday. Interestingly, the shrine has been set up in front of the district police office where the deities were brought from Tamasa in a huge congregation comprising around 2,000 people.

A goat was sacrificed before the four deities - Kanamraj, Balraj, Potraj and Mutuyulamma (Jagyanseni) who were then taken into the shrine. The devotees did not stop at the goat and sacrificed hundreds of other animals and birds just 50 metre from the shrine. The crowds swelled to 5,000 on NH-326 when the deities were taken to another makeshift shrine, ‘Mandia bhata’ in the town.

Administration and police seemed helpless as the directive of not allowing a congregation of more than 200 during religious events was flouted with impunity. Violation was not the only worrying factor during the festivities. Several temporary stalls were opened on both sides of the stretch of the highway from Balimela Chowk to district police office where thousands thronged and mingled.

Sources said, hundreds of devotees from Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh thronged the shrine and the district administration had little clue about them. Sub-Collector Rameswar Pradhan, who was asked by the Collector to ensure the norms are not violated during the festival said, he will instruct his juniors including the local IIC and tehsildar to enforce stringently.

Migrants start returning home in Ganjam
Berhampur: Despite repeated appeals by the Ganjam administration, migrant labourers have started returning to the district from their work places. On Saturday, over 100 migrants arrived from Surat in Gujarat in a train and alighted at Berhampur, Chhatrapur and Khallikote railway stations. The district officials thronged the stations to collect details of the workers who denied revealing their identities.

They said spinning mills in Surat are being closed twice a week and they returned apprehending a lockdown in the city. Since last one week, the second gate of the Berhampur railway station has been closed and screening of passengers arriving at the station is being done. The district administration recently appealed to the workers not to return to their native villages during the festive season. Over 7 lakh workers had returned to the district from other states during lockdown last year. After staying at home for several homes, most of them had returned to their work places.

