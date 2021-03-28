RTI activist’s car bombed in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: RTI activist Sarbeswar Behuria was injured after unidentified miscreants hurled bombs at his car on Dharmasala-Kabatabandha road near Imam Nagar within Dharmasala police limits on Saturday night. The incident occurred at around 10 pm when Behuria was returning home along with his aide Sushant Bherea in his car after attending a spiritual programme.

The miscreants also attacked him. The attackers hurled three bombs at Behuria’s car. As he was driving the car, Behuria sustained critical injuries. His co-passenger Bherea was also injured in the incident. Both were rushed to the local hospital for treatment.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and started investigation into the incident. It was Behuria’s complaint with the Lokayukta that had led to a probe against BJD legislator Pranab Balabantray over bombing of an embankment in Jajpur during floods last year. Meanwhile, Behuria was shifted to SCB College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.