STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

RTI activist’s car bombed in Odisha

The miscreants also attacked him. The attackers hurled three bombs at Behuria’s car. As he was driving the car, Behuria sustained critical injuries.

Published: 28th March 2021 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: RTI activist Sarbeswar Behuria was injured after unidentified miscreants hurled bombs at his car on Dharmasala-Kabatabandha road near Imam Nagar within Dharmasala police limits on Saturday night. The incident occurred at around 10 pm when Behuria was returning home along with his aide Sushant Bherea in his car after attending a spiritual programme.

The miscreants also attacked him. The attackers hurled three bombs at Behuria’s car. As he was driving the car, Behuria sustained critical injuries. His co-passenger Bherea was also injured in the incident. Both were rushed to the local hospital for treatment.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and started investigation into the incident. It was Behuria’s complaint with the Lokayukta that had led to a probe against BJD legislator Pranab Balabantray over bombing of an embankment in Jajpur during floods last year. Meanwhile, Behuria was shifted to SCB College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sarbeswar Behuria
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp