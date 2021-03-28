STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Tortured girl ends life, family burned and buried body

In a shocking incident, Puri Police have arrested six members of a family for abetting suicide of a minor girl whose body they allegedly burned and buried too.

Published: 28th March 2021 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 12:37 PM

By Express News Service

PURI: In a shocking incident, Puri Police have arrested six members of a family for abetting suicide of a minor girl whose body they allegedly burned and buried too. The incident occurred in Talajangi Naikulasahi village under Chandanpur village. Police said, the family reportedly tortured the 17-year-old girl after she eloped with a boy.

The accused were identified as Kuna Jena (19), Duryodhan Jena (63), Jagabandhu Jena (45), Sankareswar Jena (28), Tuna Jena (30) and Bikram Prasad Jena (20). According to police sources, the girl was in love with a boy from the village and both of them had eloped last month. Acting on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, police traced both of them and handed them over to their respective families.

Since then, the family reportedly tortured her mentally and physically. Unable to bear the torture, she is suspected to have committed suicide. Without informing the police, the family members burned her body and buried the remains on a piece of land belonging to one Kumud Pradhan of the village. The matter came to light after Kumud reported to police about a charred body lying half-buried on his land.

Police retrieved the body and after scientific examination, identified it as that of Bharati. The accused were booked under sections 306, 201, 176 and 34 of IPC. They were produced before the court of Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Puri which after refusing their bail plea remanded them to jail custody.

