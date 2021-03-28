Tusker panic in Balasore

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Panic has gripped residents of Tadada gram panchayat in Basta block after a tusker entered the nearby villages and destroyed crops on Saturday. Residents of Bentapur village in the panchayat said the tusker was spotted near the house of one Madhusudan Sahoo while it was feeding on his vegetable crops and damaging banana orchards on Friday night.

Sahoo said his family members beat drums to drive out the tusker. He said a few villagers informed the matter to Basta police station and forest officials of Chandipur range in Balasore division in the morning. “Due to fear of the tusker, the villagers remained indoors during the day,” said Sahoo.

Chandipur forest range officer, Ganesh Lenka said on being informed, a team of forest and police officials rushed to the village. He said electricity department was asked to disconnect power supply to the village. The tusker entered Bentapur after crossing the Mayurbhanj- Balasore border and is now roaming in Jamsuli area after crossing Chhachina village. “Forest personnel are watching the movement of the tusker and the locals have been asked not to chase or tease it,” said Lenka.

Bus accident claims 1

Balangir: A bus accident in Bhawanipatna-Khariar road near Turukbhata chowk under Sindhukela police limits claimed the life of one person and left 20 others severely injured. Titlagarh police rushed to the spot and rescued the victims. Sources said the mishap took place as the driver lost control of the vehicle.