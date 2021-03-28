STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tusker panic in Balasore

Panic has gripped residents of Tadada gram panchayat in Basta block after a tusker entered the nearby villages and destroyed crops on Saturday.

Published: 28th March 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Elephant

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  Panic has gripped residents of Tadada gram panchayat in Basta block after a tusker entered the nearby villages and destroyed crops on Saturday. Residents of Bentapur village in the panchayat said the tusker was spotted near the house of one Madhusudan Sahoo while it was feeding on his vegetable crops and damaging banana orchards on Friday night.

Sahoo said his family members beat drums to drive out the tusker. He said a few villagers informed the matter to Basta police station and forest officials of Chandipur range in Balasore division in the morning. “Due to fear of the tusker, the villagers remained indoors during the day,” said Sahoo.

Chandipur forest range officer, Ganesh Lenka said on being informed, a team of forest and police officials rushed to the village. He said electricity department was asked to disconnect power supply to the village. The tusker entered Bentapur after crossing the Mayurbhanj- Balasore border and is now roaming in Jamsuli area after crossing Chhachina village. “Forest personnel are watching the movement of the tusker and the locals have been asked not to chase or tease it,” said Lenka.

Bus accident claims 1
Balangir: A bus accident in Bhawanipatna-Khariar road near Turukbhata chowk under Sindhukela police limits claimed the life of one person and left 20 others severely injured. Titlagarh police rushed to the spot and rescued the victims. Sources said the mishap took place as the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
balasore
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp