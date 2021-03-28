Odisha: Villagers demand arrest of rape accused, stage protest

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Residents of Jokei village within Tirtol police limits on Saturday staged a road blockade demanding the arrest of culprits involved in a rape attempt and protesting rise in crimes in the area. The agitators blocked the Manijanga- Erasama road and staged a demonstration at Purijena Chowk.

Sources said, on March 15, four unidentified persons had entered the house of one Rajkishore Sahoo in the village and attempted to rape his wife. Rajkishore had filed a complaint in this regard with the police but the culprits are yet to be arrested. In another instance, a few miscreants had attacked a woman and robbed her of gold ornaments.

The agitators said absence of police patrolling at night has emboldened the criminals as is evident from the rise in instances of rape, molestation, theft and snatching in the area. The agitators burnt tyres on the road and demanded arrest of culprits and enhanced police patrolling to curb criminal activities in the area. They were pacified by Tirtol police personnel and assured that the culprits will be nabbed soon following which they withdrew their agitation in the afternoon.