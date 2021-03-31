Admin mute as ‘Badayatra’ turns Covid fiasco

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s calls for Covid safety protocols and enforcement by administration have largely gone unheeded as key festivals have reported brazen violation across districts in the State. The biennial ‘Badayatra’ festival was a case in the point. The last day of the four-day festival in Malkangiri district saw huge congregation raising serious questions on enforcement agencies as Covid-19 guidelines were brazenly violated. All through four days, it was the same.

The administration’s tall claims of managing the crowd and limiting gatherings to 200 persons fell flat as the crowd swelled to thousands and thronged the makeshift shrine near Maulima temple in the town where the four deities - Kanamraj, Balraj, Potraj and Mutuyulamma (Jagyanseni) are being worshipped since Sunday night. Reportedly, nearly 10,000 people assembled and over 3,000-4,000 animals and birds were sacrificed on the day.

The festival brought to fore the administration’s failure to manage crowds specially during festivals. Anticipating congregation and risks in view of the Covid surge, public gathering had been restricted to 200 people but the festival saw over congregation of over 30,000 people from Odisha as well as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Locals also alleged that no public awareness drive was conducted prior to the festival. Ever since the deities arrived in the town on Saturday, the administration has only been a mute spectator as devotees threw caution to the wind and breached Covid norms with impunity. Even the night curfew which was imposed in the district on March 23 as a preventive measure, held little significance as people defied all curbs. Sources said the administration had no clue about the footfall and hence the poor management but with the deities returning to Manyamkonda on Wednesday, it remains to be seen what measures will be taken by the State government in view of the Badayatra fiasco.

A police official, requesting anonymity, also admitted to the lapses in crowd management while blaming higher-ups for the same. Meanwhile, none of the administrative officials in charge could be contacted despite repeated attempts. The ‘Badayatra’ festival, which began at Polur in Andhra Pradesh on March 22, will end with the deities’ return on March 31.

Covid poser in Chaitra Jatra

Berhampur: Even as blatant violation of Covid-19 norms during Badayatra in Malkangiri posed a question on crowd management, the annual Chaitra Jatra festival at the Tara Tarini hill shrine in Ganjam, took off on Tuesday. Sources said despite restrictions, people arrived in good numbers. The district administration and Tara Tarini Development Board took all possible measures to maintain law and order situation and enforce needful restrictions but failed to restrict the crowd. Reportedly, devotees braved the scorching heat and arrived in fair numbers despite apprehensions.

They made a beeline since wee hours until evening to get a darshan of the presiding deity. Though roads to the temple are motorable, the administration did not allow vehicles to go to the hilltop shrine this year due to which many parents got their childrens’ heads tonsured at the foothills. No observance of Covid norms was witnessed as people were seen flouting basic safety rules of wearing masks and maintaining social distance. The Jatra is being organised at a time when the first phase of the redevelopment plan for the hill shrine is underway. The Jatra had been cancelled last year when the pandemic struck.