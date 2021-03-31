STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cancer survivor uses Holi colours for a cause

Later on January 21 last year, Naveen reiterated about the project during inauguration of the new building of the district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Tukurla. 

Published: 31st March 2021 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

The photo of Aswini Darjee which went viral on social media | Express

The photo of Aswini Darjee which went viral on social media | Express

By Express News Service

BARGARH: A cancer survivor of Bargarh adopted a unique method on Holi to draw attention towards the cancer hospital project in the district which has failed to take off even after more than a year of its announcement by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The photo of Aswini Darjee which went
viral on social media | Express

Seeking to draw the government’s attention to the proposed project, Aswini Darjee posted his picture on Facebook with ‘I Want Cancer Hospital in Bargarh’ written on his body in different colours. The picture went viral and has been doing rounds on various social media platforms since Monday.

During a public meeting at Ichhapali near Sohela on February 21, 2019, the Chief Minister had announced the cancer hospital in Bargarh. Later on January 21 last year, Naveen reiterated about the project during inauguration of the new building of the district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Tukurla. 

Subsequently, a team of Odisha Cancer Care Foundation (OCCF) visited the premises of the DHH, Bargarh to identify land for the hospital and review infrastructure for the proposed project. The team was satisfied with the location for setting up a level-III cancer hospital on the DHH premises on February 6 last year. However, more than a year has passed but the project continues to hang in balance.

Darjee said the cancer situation in Bargarh district is worsening by the day. Citing a report, he claimed that more than 60 per cent of the total cancer cases reported in the State every year are from Western Odisha with majority of the patients belonging to Bargarh. However, the government has turned a blind eye to the alarming cancer situation in the district.

“The inconvenience faced by patients during Covid lockdown was evident to all. The State government is well aware of the fact that cancer treatment facilities in this region are not adequate and cannot cater to the large number of patients here. Still, it has failed to address this problem. At times, cancer patients are not even getting the regular medicines due to lack of supply and inadequate infrastructure. It is high time the government took action in this regard,” he said. Since social media is a powerful tool, the cancer survivor said he decided to make an effort to draw attention towards the delayed hospital project in a unique way.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cancer survivor Holi
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp