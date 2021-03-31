Focus on high risk groups for Covid-19 vaccination

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Tuesday announced to conduct two lakh vaccinations a day from April 1. In order to expand the drive, it has prioritised the high risk groups among citizens of 45 years and above for Covid-19 vaccination. As decided at the State-level vaccination committee meeting, the highest risk groups, who have the potential to become super spreaders, will be vaccinated on a priority basis.

People, aged above 45 years, who come under priority groups include street vendors, meat/fish sellers, auto/bus drivers, school/college teachers, salon/barber shop employees, security guards, restaurant staff and temple/church/mosque priests.The State government has asked all Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and CDMOs to ramp up vaccination efforts and make adequate arrangements so as to achieve two lakh vaccinations per day.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the window of vaccination which opens on April 1 for citizens of 45 years and above should be smartly used to cover all sections of the population. The employees/staff engaged in providing essential services like electricity and water supply and road transport will have to produce identity card or authorised letter from employer at the vaccination centre.

Mohapatra directed the officials to continue strict enforcement of masks and social distancing and seal the shops, business houses and educational institutions violating Covid protocols. “This would go a long way in keeping the spike from turning into a wave. Right effort at this time will save unnecessary pain and suffering and redeployment of scarce resources again,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Health department has revised the district-wise target to achieve two lakh vaccinations per day from one lakh per day. The highest 16,825 per day has been planned in Ganjam, followed by 12,513 in Cuttack, 12,013 in Mayurbhanj, 11,063 in Balasore and 9981 in Sundargarh.