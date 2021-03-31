STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Forest man seeks PM Narendra Modi help to stop green cover loss

Speaking in the 75th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday, the PM had praised the engineer for creating rural forests (gramya jungle) in more than 20 coastal villages with help of locals.

Published: 31st March 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Samant watering trees in a rural forest in Jagatsinghpur district | Express

Samant watering trees in a rural forest in Jagatsinghpur district | Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  After he was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for protecting the environment by planting tress, Amresh Naresh Samant on Tuesday thanked the PM and sought his intervention to stop destruction of green cover in the name of urbanisation and industrialisation.

An engineer with Paradip Port Trust (PPT), Samant urged the PM to take steps to prevent industries from encroaching on forest land and use the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund for plantation and afforestation in coastal areas. He has his roots in Jagatsinghpur as he belongs to Biswali village of Kujang block.

The TNIE had carried Samant’s story ‘An engineer’s journey towards greening coastal villages’ in its January 31 edition and highlighted the engineer’s efforts to create forests in rural parts of Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts to arrest depletion of green cover. Speaking in the 75th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday, the PM had praised the engineer for creating rural forests (gramya jungle) in more than 20 coastal villages with help of locals. Samant was also appreciated for covering 715 km on cycle to create awareness among people on creation of ‘gramya jungle’ to protect the environment and enhance rural economy.

“In Odisha’s Paradip, an engineer Amresh Naresh Samant Ji has planted small jungles which are now protecting many villages today.  Friends, if we work for the society by taking up such endeavours, we can achieve great results,” Modi said in his radio programme. Popular as ‘Brukhya Manab (forest man), Samant thanked the PM for highlighting his work and said, “Depletion of forest cover due to natural disasters and cutting of trees by industries are threatening the ecological balance.

I appealed to the PM to curb this practice. Besides, though most of the CSR funds should be spend on afforestation and plantation activities, especially in coastal areas, local industries are not doing the same.”
Talking to TNIE, Samant said if industries are not stopped from encroaching land, efforts to spread greenery in the coastal villages would not succeed. Poor people cutting trees for firewood should be brought under the ambit of Ujjala scheme. It would go a long way in checking felling of trees, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Amresh Naresh Samant
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp