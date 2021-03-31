Intense heatwave to grip State in next 2 days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Heatwave conditions are expected to aggravate in the next two days even as many parts of the State sizzled in hot and humid weather with temperature going beyond 40 degree Celsius on Tuesday.Baripada was the hottest place in the country, recording 44.6 degree Celsius. Sixteen places in Odisha recorded temperature above 40 degree Celsius on the day.

Talcher reported 42.7 degree followed by Boudh at 42.5, Balangir and Jharsuguda at 42.2 degree each. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 39.8 degree and 40.5 degree respectively. There will be no respite over the next few days with India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow warning for as many as 20 districts. The districts include Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Boudh, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore.Maximum temperature is likely to rise by around 2 degree during the next 48 hours. It is, however, expected to come down by 2 to 3 degree after three days.

The daytime temperature will be above normal by 4 to 6 degree at many places during the next three days, said IMD. The Met department cautioned people to take precautionary measures while going outside between 11 am and 3 pm. Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das said under the influence of dry westerly winds prevailing in the lower levels of atmosphere, and due to local heating, heatwave conditions will manifest at a few places in north interior and adjoining south interior districts along with some districts of coastal Odisha during next two days.

He said that the maximum temperature of the Capital city will be around 41 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

The Special Relief Commissioner has directed the Collectors to closely monitor the situation and take necessary steps in case of any eventuality.Meanwhile, the Met office has predicted light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity at a few places in Odisha on April 2 and 3.Thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 km per hour are likely to occur at one or two places in Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur and Koraput districts on April 2.