Mother poisons three children, attempts suicide

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : A woman allegedly tried to poison her three children and then commit suicide here on Sunday. Her two sons - aged 3 and 4 years - were declared brought dead by the doctors at Capital Hospital while her one-year-old daughter is under treatment at Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack. The woman has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Her husband had passed away over a year back and she was staying with her three children and brother-in-law at Kandalei village under Chandaka police limits. On the fateful day, the woman’s brother-in-law returned home after work and found all four of them in an unconscious state. The man along with one of his associates rushed them to a healthcare facility in Mendhasal where doctors asked him to shift them to Capital Hospital.

A forensics team and local police visited the woman’s house on Tuesday and seized an insecticide bottle from the spot. “Initial investigation suggests that the woman took the extreme step over some personal problems. More details can be ascertained after questioning her,” said an officer of Chandaka police station. Childline officials will visit the woman’s house on Wednesday to conduct an inquiry and submit report to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), said Childline Director Benudhar Senapati.