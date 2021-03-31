STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ten houses  gutted, 5 hurt

As many as 10 thatched houses were reduced to ashes and five persons sustained burn injuries in a fire mishap at Dilarapur village in Kendrapara town on Monday night. 

Published: 31st March 2021 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  As many as 10 thatched houses were reduced to ashes and five persons sustained burn injuries in a fire mishap at Dilarapur village in Kendrapara town on Monday night. The fire that allegedly started from a hearth in a house soon engulfed the others and devoured all that came its way.

Occupants of the houses could be seen desperately trying to douse the flame and retrieve their belongings from the ruins. Even as the exact cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained, property worth around Rs 20 lakh were destroyed in the inferno. 

The villagers alleged that most of the houses and valuables could have been saved had the fire tenders arrived on time. Maju Khan, whose house was gutted in the mishap. said the first fire tender arrived after an hour. It was joined by another vehicle after two hours. Meanwhile, additional district magistrate Basant Rout said the district administration will provide assistance to the affected families. 

Vig unearths Rs 2.7 cr assets of tehsildar 
Balasore: Vigilance officials seized properties worth Rs  2.71 crore from Bangiriposi tehsildar Abhimanyu Panda who was arrested in a disproportionate assets case on March 27. During Panda’s arrest, a cash of Rs 2.56 lakh was also seized from his possession. Vigilance SP Santosh Mishra said raids were conducted at the tehsildar’s office and residence and during search, it was found that Panda owned 27 pieces of land worth Rs 1.02 crore, a triple-storey building valued at Rs 70.59 lakh, three two-wheelers worth Rs 1.4 lakh, deposits to the tune of Rs 57.73 lakh, mutual funds investments of Rs 3.42 lakh, gold worth Rs 4.95 lakh and household items valued at Rs 4.32 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp