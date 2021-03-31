Ten houses  gutted, 5 hurt

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: As many as 10 thatched houses were reduced to ashes and five persons sustained burn injuries in a fire mishap at Dilarapur village in Kendrapara town on Monday night. The fire that allegedly started from a hearth in a house soon engulfed the others and devoured all that came its way.

Occupants of the houses could be seen desperately trying to douse the flame and retrieve their belongings from the ruins. Even as the exact cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained, property worth around Rs 20 lakh were destroyed in the inferno.

The villagers alleged that most of the houses and valuables could have been saved had the fire tenders arrived on time. Maju Khan, whose house was gutted in the mishap. said the first fire tender arrived after an hour. It was joined by another vehicle after two hours. Meanwhile, additional district magistrate Basant Rout said the district administration will provide assistance to the affected families.

Vig unearths Rs 2.7 cr assets of tehsildar

Balasore: Vigilance officials seized properties worth Rs 2.71 crore from Bangiriposi tehsildar Abhimanyu Panda who was arrested in a disproportionate assets case on March 27. During Panda’s arrest, a cash of Rs 2.56 lakh was also seized from his possession. Vigilance SP Santosh Mishra said raids were conducted at the tehsildar’s office and residence and during search, it was found that Panda owned 27 pieces of land worth Rs 1.02 crore, a triple-storey building valued at Rs 70.59 lakh, three two-wheelers worth Rs 1.4 lakh, deposits to the tune of Rs 57.73 lakh, mutual funds investments of Rs 3.42 lakh, gold worth Rs 4.95 lakh and household items valued at Rs 4.32 lakh.