STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Truck rams into transformer, two electrocuted to death

Following the impact, a side of the vehicle became charged and Lemion, who was near the opposite window of the driver’s side, was thrown to the ground.

Published: 31st March 2021 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two persons of Tamil Nadu were electrocuted and another is battling for life after a carriage truck hit a transformer in Anantaraypur village within Sunapur police limits on Saturday night.
The deceased are truck driver PN Subramanyam (47) and supervisor of a TN-based fish trading firm M Kumar Muthugunjan (37). Helper of the truck Lemion (41) is undergoing treatment for burns in MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH). 

VP Rao, a trader of Patisunapur in Ganjam district, had ordered a carriage truck from TN for supplying fish. The truck with the driver, supervisor and helper reached Anantaraypur late in the night on Saturday. While passing through a narrow lane, Subramanyam could not notice a electricity transformer at low height due to darkness and rammed into it. 

Following the impact, a side of the vehicle became charged and Lemion, who was near the opposite window of the driver’s side, was thrown to the ground. Hearing his screams, Subramanyam and Muthugunjan, who were in driver’s cabin, tried to come out but were electrocuted on touching the doorknob. 

Locals informed police and electricity authorities who reached the spot and disconnected the power supply. The trio was rushed to MKCG MCH. However, the doctors declared Subramanyam and Muthugunjan dead. The critically-injured truck helper is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

On being informed, officials of Tata Power rushed to the spot on Sunday. Police said investigation is on.
Last year, 12 persons were electrocuted at Mendharajpur when their bus came in contact with a live conductor at low height. Following the mishap, the administration had directed the electricity officials to increase the height of all low-hanging power conductors and transformers.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
death
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp