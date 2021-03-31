Truck rams into transformer, two electrocuted to death

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two persons of Tamil Nadu were electrocuted and another is battling for life after a carriage truck hit a transformer in Anantaraypur village within Sunapur police limits on Saturday night.

The deceased are truck driver PN Subramanyam (47) and supervisor of a TN-based fish trading firm M Kumar Muthugunjan (37). Helper of the truck Lemion (41) is undergoing treatment for burns in MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH).

VP Rao, a trader of Patisunapur in Ganjam district, had ordered a carriage truck from TN for supplying fish. The truck with the driver, supervisor and helper reached Anantaraypur late in the night on Saturday. While passing through a narrow lane, Subramanyam could not notice a electricity transformer at low height due to darkness and rammed into it.

Following the impact, a side of the vehicle became charged and Lemion, who was near the opposite window of the driver’s side, was thrown to the ground. Hearing his screams, Subramanyam and Muthugunjan, who were in driver’s cabin, tried to come out but were electrocuted on touching the doorknob.

Locals informed police and electricity authorities who reached the spot and disconnected the power supply. The trio was rushed to MKCG MCH. However, the doctors declared Subramanyam and Muthugunjan dead. The critically-injured truck helper is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

On being informed, officials of Tata Power rushed to the spot on Sunday. Police said investigation is on.

Last year, 12 persons were electrocuted at Mendharajpur when their bus came in contact with a live conductor at low height. Following the mishap, the administration had directed the electricity officials to increase the height of all low-hanging power conductors and transformers.

