Four courts get digitisation centres

Chief Justice S Murlidhar on Friday inaugurated digitisation centres at the district courts of Cuttack, Balasore, Ganjam and Sambalpur in virtual mode. 

Published: 01st May 2021

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Justice S Murlidhar on Friday inaugurated digitisation centres at the district courts of Cuttack, Balasore, Ganjam and Sambalpur in virtual mode.Scanning and digitisation of case records of disposed-off matters will be done at the centres. Speaking on the occasion, chairman of High Court Computer Committee, Justice Satrughana Pujahari shared insight on the digitisation project and its future. The event was also attended by Manoj Kumar Pattnaik, CEO of OCAC, which is the technical backbone to the endeavour.

The process of digitisation of case records in the High Court received renewed impetus in January. As part of the project a number of digitization hubs were established on the High Court premises for carrying out scanning and digitisation of case records on a large scale.In the last four months 7, 98,023 pages and 93,065 case records were scanned taking the total of scanned pages and case records to 2, 24, and 87,717 and 2,89, 272 respectively. The Chief Justice also inaugurated the extension building of the Court of Senior Civil Judge (LR & LTV) and Senior Judge (Commercial Court) in Sambalpur through video-conferencing on the day. 

