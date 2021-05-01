STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Activist helps hapless brick kiln workers return home

The Congress MP also contacted his colleagues in Telangana and requested them to facilitate the return journey of the workers.

Published: 01st May 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 58 labourers including four pregnant women of Odisha who were forced to work overtime without basic wages at a brick kiln in Telangana, were rescued and arrangements made to bring them back to the State by a social activist on Friday.

The activist Ranjeeta Priyadarshini of Bargarh, who received reports about the plight of labourers from locals, took the help of social media to connect to the officials concerned in Telangana and get the labourers released. The labourers belong to Balangir and Nuapada districts. They were working under inhuman conditions in the kiln at Annaram village under Gummadidala police limits in Sangareddy district. They had gone to Telangana earlier this year.

Ranjeeta,  a practising lawyer of Orissa High Court, said she got information of many labourers developing flu like symptoms and were denied medical aid by the brick kiln owner. “While interacting with them, the 58 labourers including four pregnant women and their 21 children, all below 15 years, told me that they wanted to return to Odisha. They were working overtime without wages and even food and water and the kiln owner physically assaulted the men when they protested’’, said the activist who emailed letters to the CMO and Sangareddy District Magistrate for their rescue. 

She also posted the letters and pictures of labourers on social media which caught the attention of Telangana administration, local NGOs and Rayagada MP Saptagiri Ulaka. The Congress MP also contacted his colleagues in Telangana and requested them to facilitate the return journey of the workers.
Following this, Sangareddy Collector ordered Gummadidala tehsildar and police to visit the spot and look into the matter. 

“We visited the spot on Thursday and I asked the brick kiln owner to clear the pending dues of the labourers before they leave for Odisha,” the tehsildar, Sujatha told TNIE.Gummadidala police station’s SI Vijay Krishna said the brick kiln’s owner was warned not to restrain the labourers. “The labourers were sent back to their homes in a bus on Friday evening,” he added. Out of 79 persons, 27 will go to Balangir district and the remaining to Nuapada.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp