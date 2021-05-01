STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Agitation over kids park demolition gains momentum

The demolition, which started a week back, has not gone down well with the MMSS which has been opposing the drive right from the start.

Published: 01st May 2021 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Construction site of shops on park premises in Baripada | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Irked over demolition of a children’s park in front of Haribaldevjew temple for construction of shops, members of social outfit Mandir Math Surakshya Samiti (MMSS) of Baripada intensified their week-long agitation and submitted a memorandum to the Collector and SP on Friday. 

The demolition, which started a week back, has not gone down well with the MMSS which has been opposing the drive right from the start. They alleged that 60 per cent of the children’s park has been razed so far. The members questioned the move of Baripada municipality to spend Rs 2 lakh a month back to paint walls of the park as part of a beautification drive, if demolition was on their agenda.

President of  MMSS Vanoo Mitra Acharya, members Umesh Chandra Sahu, Arun Barad along with other members met collector Vineet Bhardwaj after the district administration deployed a platoon of police force at the construction site. 

The president said, “Apart from opposing the demolition of the park, we have demanded that the Nagar Badi of the temple be used as a toilet for servitors, and “bhog” shops be set up in the northern portion of the shrine. We want the park to be beautified but not allow shops to be set up in the place.”

The organisation also met SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas with their demands. Police force from the construction site in the park was later withdrawn. Contacted, Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said he will review the issue and needful steps will be taken keeping the temple in mind. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp