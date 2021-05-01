Agitation over kids park demolition gains momentum

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Irked over demolition of a children’s park in front of Haribaldevjew temple for construction of shops, members of social outfit Mandir Math Surakshya Samiti (MMSS) of Baripada intensified their week-long agitation and submitted a memorandum to the Collector and SP on Friday.

The demolition, which started a week back, has not gone down well with the MMSS which has been opposing the drive right from the start. They alleged that 60 per cent of the children’s park has been razed so far. The members questioned the move of Baripada municipality to spend Rs 2 lakh a month back to paint walls of the park as part of a beautification drive, if demolition was on their agenda.

President of MMSS Vanoo Mitra Acharya, members Umesh Chandra Sahu, Arun Barad along with other members met collector Vineet Bhardwaj after the district administration deployed a platoon of police force at the construction site.

The president said, “Apart from opposing the demolition of the park, we have demanded that the Nagar Badi of the temple be used as a toilet for servitors, and “bhog” shops be set up in the northern portion of the shrine. We want the park to be beautified but not allow shops to be set up in the place.”

The organisation also met SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas with their demands. Police force from the construction site in the park was later withdrawn. Contacted, Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said he will review the issue and needful steps will be taken keeping the temple in mind.