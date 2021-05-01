Arrested sarpanch Covid +ve, villagers and cops fear infection

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With Rahana sarpanch Jiban Moharana testing positive for Covid-19, a sense of apprehension has gripped locals and police who had been in close proximity with him. Moharana was arrested on April 28 for illegally selling foreign liquor at higher rates in a dhaba near Dihasahi Bazar under Jagatsinghpur police limits.

Before sending him to custody, police sent his swab sample for RT-PCR testing to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). He tested positive and is now undergoing treatment in the Covid isolation centre at the DHH.

On hearing the news, people who got in close contact with him as well as local police involved in his arrest have grown apprehensive of contracting the virus from him. They alleged that the administration has not yet started contact tracing. They also demanded to conduct Covid test of the dhaba owner where Moharana used to sell alcohol.

SI Swetapadma Das informed that nearly six police personnel including an ASI and other constables who had come in close contact with the accused during his arrest will be tested. “As a precautionary measure, we have also sanitized the police station and informed the administration to start contact tracing,” added Das.