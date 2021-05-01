Odisha CM announces free rice for FSA beneficiaries

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced additional benefits for beneficiaries of Food Security Act and financial help for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to manage the Covid situation in view of the continuing surge in cases.

As per the Chief Minister’s announcement, Food Security beneficiaries in the State will get additional 5 kg rice free of cost in May and June. Around 12 lakh beneficiaries will be covered for which the government will bear the entire financial burden.

Besides, Naveen sanctioned Rs 10 crore to BMC out of Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for Covid-19 management in the Capital City.