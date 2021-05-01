COVID hospital with 120 beds reactivated in Odisha's Talcher

By Express News Service

TALCHER : The 120-bed Talcher COVID hospital which was closed in January was made functional by the district administration from Friday.

The dedicated medical facility has been set up jointly by the State government, MCL and Bhubaneswar-based SUM hospital. While MCL will provide all infrastructural support apart from daily expenditure of the hospital, SUM authorities will be in charge of human resource management.

District collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said bed strength of the COVID hospital will be increased in future if the situation demands. Of 120 beds, 90 are general and 30 are ICU beds. Swain said that focus is also on timely ambulance service across the district. Angul reported 310 cases on Friday.