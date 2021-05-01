STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Covid lock on religious institutions of Koraput  

With no respite in sight from the Covid surge, the Koraput administration banned public entry to religious institutions across the district from Friday evening. 

Published: 01st May 2021 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  With no respite in sight from the Covid surge, the Koraput administration banned public entry to religious institutions across the district from Friday evening.  “No devotees, pilgrims and visitors shall be allowed to enter temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras and other religious institutions or places to perform any ritual and offer prayers.

The daily rituals may be carried out within the premises of religious places by a maximum number of five priests,” stated the order issued by Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar.  The Collector directed the tehsildars, block development officers (BDOs), police, endowment officials and management committees of shrines to abide by the order strictly and warned of action against violators. 

The decision comes in wake of Koraput reporting its highest single-day spike of 113 Covid cases on the day. Fifteen days back, the administration had imposed night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am everyday and weekend shutdown to stem the spread of Covid. 

Meanwhile, the administration has decided to shift the weekly market of Borrigumma to the new RMC yard in view of the prevailing Covid situation. A major mango market of the tribal-dominated region, Borrigumma usually witnesses a massive footfall of producers and sellers during summer.

Besides, the weekly market attracts a huge number of tribal people from Jeypore, Nabarangpur, Kotpad and Koraput every Wednesday. Taking social distancing norm into account, the local administration has decided to run the weekly market in the RMC yard. The local traders’ community too has agreed to the decision.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp