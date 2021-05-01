Covid lock on religious institutions of Koraput  

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With no respite in sight from the Covid surge, the Koraput administration banned public entry to religious institutions across the district from Friday evening. “No devotees, pilgrims and visitors shall be allowed to enter temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras and other religious institutions or places to perform any ritual and offer prayers.

The daily rituals may be carried out within the premises of religious places by a maximum number of five priests,” stated the order issued by Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar. The Collector directed the tehsildars, block development officers (BDOs), police, endowment officials and management committees of shrines to abide by the order strictly and warned of action against violators.

The decision comes in wake of Koraput reporting its highest single-day spike of 113 Covid cases on the day. Fifteen days back, the administration had imposed night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am everyday and weekend shutdown to stem the spread of Covid.

Meanwhile, the administration has decided to shift the weekly market of Borrigumma to the new RMC yard in view of the prevailing Covid situation. A major mango market of the tribal-dominated region, Borrigumma usually witnesses a massive footfall of producers and sellers during summer.

Besides, the weekly market attracts a huge number of tribal people from Jeypore, Nabarangpur, Kotpad and Koraput every Wednesday. Taking social distancing norm into account, the local administration has decided to run the weekly market in the RMC yard. The local traders’ community too has agreed to the decision.