COVID-19: Shops in Cuttack to close at 2 pm till May 18

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a voluntary move to impose self-restrictions for checking spread of Covid-19 in the city, different trader associations and market committees including the Cuttack Chamber of Commerce, Malgodown and Chhatra Bazar traders’ body in the city on Thursday decided to close all shops and business establishments at 2 pm from May 3 to 18. However, medicine shops will be excluded from the new regulation. The traders’ bodies of the city took the decision during an emergency meeting on the day.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Ananya Das said the traders’ bodies and local market committees suo-moto decided to pull down shutters of shops after 2 pm in view of surge in Covid-19 cases.

“We welcome the decision as it will help in curbing the spread of infection,” she said. General secretary of Cuttack Chamber of Commerce, Prafulla Kumar Chhatoi said the decision was taken to avoid rush at market places in the evening hours. “However, the traders can open their shops and conduct business from 5 am to 2 pm,” he said.