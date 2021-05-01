Temperature soars, so does demand for Bael  

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The growing demand for Bael (wood apple) this summer has brought cheers to a large number of fruit sellers in the district. With the rise in temperature, the demand has grown in several areas of Kendrapara. Akshya Behera, a Bael seller, said he has sold 300 fruits in the last two days.

The price of the fruit has also gone up from `10 per unit to `15 in the last one month. This has helped augment sellers’ incomes during harvest season which starts in March and ends in May. Considered beneficial for health, Bael’s popularity rises among people in rural areas as soon as summer sets in.

The tree is found in almost all houses and people are seen selling the fruit on the roadside to make a quick buck. “This year, the heat wave is sweeping across the district for the last three weeks. In this hot weather, a smoothie made from Bael, which is both sweet and aromatic, is the best way to remain hydrated,” said Balabhadra Behera, a wood apple seller of Marsaghai.

The fruit is not only rich in vitamins, minerals and anti-oxidants, it has several medicinal properties. Bael is used extensively in Ayurveda and all parts of the tree are used in preparing traditional medicines. The tree’s leaves are also offered to Lord Shiva.

The quintessential ‘Bela Pana’ made with the fruit pulp in combination with cheese, sugar, coconut scrappings, banana, garnished with black pepper is offered to deities on Pana Sankranti. It is also the most sought-after drink of Odias during the summer months. Assistant director of Horticulture Kanda Jena said the department gives Bael saplings to farmers and even helps them raise the trees.