Webinar on vaccination myths

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Liver Patient Foundation (ILPF), a charitable organisation in association with CRAPTS, organised a virtual seminar to deflate myths on Covid-19 vaccination on Friday.

Stakeholders, policy makers and experts who participated in the webinar urged all eligible citizens to get themselves vaccinated without hesitation. Former health secretary PK Hota, currently working as consulate general to Vietnam, Dr Madan Mohan Sethy and senior journalist Deepak Rath called for use of vaccine without hesitation while Prof NK Arora, a public health expert, Dr Archisman Mohapatra, epidemiologist and Nalini Pati, a pediatrician from Australia, highlighted that vaccine is safe. The experts opined that vaccination on a large scale is needed to achieve herd immunity.