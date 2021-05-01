Weekend shutdown for rural areas

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With the second wave of Covid-19 showing no signs of slowing down yet, Jagatsinghpur administration on Friday restricted timings for shops to remain open across the district from 6am to 2pm and also announced weekend shutdown in both rural and urban areas from May 1 to May 15.

Earlier in the day, the administration had first imposed the restrictions in Erasama Bazaar after traders’ associations appealed to revise timings in the market area on Thursday. It was later decided, at a district-level meeting on the day, to extend the restrictions across the district along with the weekend shutdown to break the chain of the virus spread.

The administration also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Biswali on the occasion of “Chaiti Paraba” on Friday, and restricted gathering of not more than four persons in and around the village. The order remained in force only for a day. Meanwhile, Jagatsinghpur district reported 21 positive cases and one death in the last 24 hours.