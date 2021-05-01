When others stay indoors, she feeds homeless

B N Seth By

Express News Service

DHENKANAL; As people withdraw into their homes in fear of coronavirus, a 25-year-old woman of Kanchan Bazaar in Dhenkanal town is taking to the streets to feed the physically and mentally-challenged persons left in distress due to the Covid-19 restrictions.Soumyashree Mishra has been feeding the homeless and mentally-ill people of the town and its outskirts since March last year. She buys packaged meals from restaurants and distributes it among the homeless who are left to fend for themselves on the streets.

There are numerous mentally-ill and disabled persons living in the open at different places of the town. Soumyashree reaches them with food packets twice a day . She also does it in remote parts of the district like the tribal-dominated villages of Kankadahada block. Soumyashree got married recently but it did not change her routine. With active support from her in-laws and husband Ajay Mishra (28), a businessman at Paradip, she is relentless in her noble pursuit. “Before marriage, I used the pocket money to feed these people. Now I utilise the money and food materials donated by friends and citizens of the town to feed the poor,” she said.

Husband Ajay, who also helps illiterate and poor people apply for government schemes when he is in the town, could not have got a better life partner than Soumya. The businessman chose Soumya after getting to know of her philanthropic activities. The couple serve three square meals to the needy during the weekend. A member of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Soumya is not aided by any NGO or social organisation. But some philanthropists, impressed by her zeal to serve, contribute food materials on a regular basis.

“The mentally-challenged cannot express their problems and miseries so no one comes to their aid. Besides, people are keeping a safe distance from them in the prevailing situation. Hence, they are the worst affected by the pandemic,” said Soumyashree. Unlike last year when several NGOs, social workers and the municipality authorities distributed food among the poor, the distressed are on their own during the second wave.

However, working with friends with no assistance from the administration has its limitations. Soumya urged the administration to provide support her so that no person is forced to spend days in the open and sleep in an empty stomach.