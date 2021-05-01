With rising demand, fruits get costilier in Odisha's Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Koraput is witnessing unprecedented rise in fruit prices due to the rising demand in the local markets. Jeypore is the epicenter of fruits business for the entire district and traders import many varieties from neighbouring Raipur to cater to the local needs.

While earlier the prices of fruits used to be higher only during festivals, people are witnessing the same trend for the past seven days, more so in the rural pockets.

At present, apple costs Rs 300 per kg, grapes Rs 200, papaya Rs 150, guava Rs 200, orange Rs 120 per kg all of which cost less than half last week in local markets. This has been attributed to the increase in demand as health professionals are advising patients and people in general to eat fruits for immunity.

"We can’t afford fruits at such high rates for our relatives who are in home isolation," says Tukuna, a resident of Jeypore. On the other hand, fruit vendors said that the escalation in price is due to the curfew in neigbouring Chhattisgarh.

"We are now depending on Andhra Pradesh markets to meet the demands so subsequently we have to keep the prices up to not face losses," said Ravanna, a fruit vendor of Jeypore.