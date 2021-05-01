STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman, twin babies wait for COVID-19 test in ambulance at Odisha's Malkangiri

Sources said the woman experienced labour pain on the day following which her family immediately called the ambulance and rushed her to the hospital.

Published: 01st May 2021 09:13 AM

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A pregnant woman from Kumutiguda in Malkangiri town, who delivered twins on way to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) on Friday, had to wait for over half an hour inside the ambulance as hospital authorities did not admit her without a COVID test. 

Sources said the woman experienced labour pain on the day following which her family immediately called the ambulance and rushed her to the hospital. But she delivered twins on the way. However, on reaching the hospital, she was denied immediate admission pending COVID test. After over 40 odd minutes, she was taken inside following intervention of the ADMO and other health staff. 

Contacted, CDMO Prafulla Kumar Nanda said as per COVID guidelines, anyone taking admission in the hospital, has to undergo a rapid antigen test first. There was, hence, a delay of five to ten minutes in admitting the woman, he said.

Three COVID centres in Nabarangpur

UMERKOTE: As many as three COVID care centres (CCC) became operational at Jharigaon, Chandahandi and Raighar blocks in Nabarangpur district. In addition, four TMCs in each block are already in operation. Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi has inaugurated the said CCCs on Thursday and Friday.

Collector Ajit Kumar Mishra said, each CCC has  been provided with 2 AYUSH doctors, 3  ANMs, 2 pharmacists and adequate security personnel. Besides, sufficient number of oxygen cylinders and medicines have been provided to each CCC.

