STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik declares journalists frontline Covid warriors

Besides, an ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh is also being provided to the next of kin of journalists who die of Covid in the line of duty. 

Published: 02nd May 2021 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday declared working journalists of the state as frontline Covid warriors.

Approving a proposal to this effect, the Chief Minister said working journalists are doing a great service to the State by providing seamless news coverage and making people aware of issues relating to Covid in this very trying hour. They are a great support in our war against Covid, he added.

The Chief Minister said the decision will benefit 6944 working journalists of the State. All of them have been covered under Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Yojana. They will get a health insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh each, he said.

Besides, an ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh is also being provided to the next of kin of journalists who die of Covid in the line of duty. 

So far, 11 journalists have died during the second wave of corona in the state. In the first wave, four
journalists had lost their lives due to corona.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Journalists in Odisha Frontline covid warriors
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp