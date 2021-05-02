Odisha government announces 14-day lockdown from May 5 to May 19

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: As Covid-19 situation continues to worsen at an alarming pace in the state, the Odisha government on Sunday announced 14-day lockdown in the state entire state to break the chain of transmission. The lockdown will be in force from May 5 to May 19.

Announcing the lockdown decision, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, however, said that the weekend shutdowns will continue in all urban areas of the State starting from 6pm on Fridays to 5am of Mondays. Public transport by buses, inter-state and intra state will remain suspended till May 19, he said.

But all agricultural and related activities will be allowed during the period. Sowing, nursery and land preparation, irrigation, planting, harvesting, threshing, processing and packing will be allowed, Mahapatra said. Besides, the Chief Secretary said that all industries operating in urban and rural areas, brick kilns in rural areas, workshops of Indian Railways and construction activities in both government and private sectors will be allowed.

The Chief secretary maintained that the lockdown and shutdown will not be applicable to election related work such as movement of poll related personnel from their place of residence to place of training, disbursal, polling station and back, movement of election materials and all election related activities for

by-election to Pipili assembly constituency scheduled on May 16.

During the lockdown period, street corner and road side shops, stand alone shops dealing with food and essential items, vegetables, fish, meat, eggs and milk are allowed to operate between 6 am to 12 noon. Such shops will have a minimum 30 feet distance and local authorities will demarcate the areas. However, such relaxation will be permitted on week days only and not during the shutdown on Saturdays and Sundays. However, weekly and daily haats will remain closed during the lockdown period.

The new guidelines issued by the state government maintained that the district collectors and municipal commissioners will make all efforts to disperse the vegetable vendors in such a manner that no person is required to travel more than 500 meters for purchase of vegetables.

Restaurants and road side dhabas will also be allowed take away and home delivery only. Shops for educational books for students will be allowed. The Chief Secretary said all facilities in the supply chain of essential goods whether involved in manufacturing, whosale or retail of such goods will be allowed to

function with strict adherence of social distancing norms.

The Chief Secretary announced that all health services including AYUSH like hospitals, nursing homes, clinic and telemedicine facilities will be functional during the lockdown period. Inter and intra state movement including by air of all medical and veterinary personnel, scientists, nurses, para medical staff,

laboratory technicians, midwives and other hospital support services including ambulances will also be allowed during the period. Earlier, on April 20 the government had imposed weekend shutdown in all the urban areas in Odisha.