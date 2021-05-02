Odisha logs 8,015 new COVID-19 cases, 14 fresh fatalities 

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: Odisha on Sunday registered 8,015 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the state to 4,62,622, while 14 fresh fatalities raised the toll to 2,068, a health department official said.

Of the 8,015 new cases, 4,568 were reported from various quarantine centres and the rest were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 1,275, followed by Sundergarh at 735 and Angul at 525.

Other districts which reported over 100 cases include Cuttack, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Puri.

Taking to Twitter, the health department said, "Regret to inform about the demise of fourteen COVID positive patients while under treatment in hospitals." Four deaths were recorded in Rayagada district, two in Keonjhar and one each in Bhadrak, Bolangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Khurdha and Sundergarh.

This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients have died in the state due to comorbidities, the official said. Odisha currently has 69,453 active cases, while 3,91,048 people have so far recovered from the infectious disease.

The positivity rate stood at 4.50 per cent. As many as 1,01,80,678 samples have been tested in the coastal state thus far, including 46,560 on Saturday, the official added.