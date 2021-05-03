320 positive cases in Nabarangpur  

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: The measures being taken by Nabarangpur administration to curb spread of Covid-19 notwithstanding, the number of new infections has been rising menacingly.

Amid allegations of inadequate testing, the district saw 320 new cases on May 1 and in the last five days the number of infections has crossed 1,500.

Sources alleged that in the absence of proper medical aid and adequate number of ventilators, positive patients are being shifted to Berhampur, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for treatment.

On Friday, district BJD leader and chairman of Chandahandi block Tikam Singh Naik died of Covid. He had tested positive on April 22 and was under treatment at Nabarangpur Covid Care Centre.