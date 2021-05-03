8 nabbed for attacking cops

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Police arrested eight persons of Dewanbahali on Sunday for attacking five police personnel when they tried to stop them from holding Chaitra Parab celebration amid Covid-19 restrictions in the village. The injured police personnel are ASI of Sarat police station Biswajit Das Mohapatra and four home guards Bonus Das, Santanu Das, Biswaranjan Singh, Purti Singh.

They were rushed to Udala Sub-divisional Hospital and later shifted to PRM MCH at Baripada. While the ASI who was grievously injured is under treatment, the home guards were discharged after first aid.

Police received information about Chaitra Parab being celebrated at Dewanbahali on Saturday evening by over 100 villagers despite the weekend shutdown and Covid regulations. A team of Sarat police reached the village and asked the villagers to stop and they agreed.

However, later in the night, police received information that some villagers had again gathered in the village to celebrate the festival. The ASI and home guards rushed to the village and tried to stop them but were attacked by locals.