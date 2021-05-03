STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

ASHA worker, fisherman on mission 'COVID awareness' in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district

Sources said, as many as four people got infected after coming in contact with a migrant worker who returned to Taratang from West Bengal and flouted all rules and roamed freely.

Published: 03rd May 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Fisherman Kulamani Tarai and son Hiranya singing local folk songs as part of awareness on COVID-19

Fisherman Kulamani Tarai and son Hiranya singing local folk songs as part of awareness on COVID-19. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as the government and district administrations are making all-round efforts to keep second COVID wave in control, contribution of people at ground level in creating awareness about the virus cannot be missed.

In Jagatsinghpur district, different communities like fishermen and ASHA workers are coming up with innovative ways to create awareness about COVID-appropriate behaviour, at places where people are throwing all precautions to the wind despite repeated appeals by the government. 

In Taratang panchayat under Jagatsinghpur block here, Jyotirmayee Mishra, an ASHA worker is blowing conch to gather people and educate them about the virus. She has been doing this since last year when the pandemic first struck.

With the second wave, her commitment has only got stronger as she goes on to convince people to mask up, avoid crowd and maintain hand hygiene to avoid getting infected.

Sources said, as many as four people got infected after coming in contact with a migrant worker who returned to Taratang from West Bengal and flouted all rules and roamed freely. Sarpanch of Taratang Rangadhar Bhoi vouched for Jyotirmayee's contribution towards COVID awareness in the panchayat.

"Jyotirmayee's innovative efforts as an ASHA worker are effective in driving home the message of safety guidelines," he said. 

Jyotirmayee said she resorted to blowing conch as a way of educating and convincing people about coronavirus as most often, they do not pay heed to the official guidelines. "I am seeing people violate shutdown norms. Even returnees are flouting mandatory quarantine. They need to be convinced in whichever way possible. I am just doing my bit," she said. 

Similarly, fisherman Kulamani Tarai  along with his son Hiranya are singing Odia folk songs across slums in Paradip, to make people aware about the grave situation and convince them to stay at home and adopt needful safety measures.  Tarai is also persuading people to get vaccinated.

“I am using songs to deliver social messages. I go from door to door selling fish and utilise it as an opportunity to spread awareness,” she said.  Sources said, there is a perceptible degree of acceptance among public when local communities rather than officials interact  with them for awareness drives. People are way more receptive to ground-level educators because of personal interaction, they said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID awareness Jagatsinghpur district
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp