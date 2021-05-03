STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Officials help cremate suspected victim in Odisha's Ganjam district

The BDO, Executive Officer of Hinjili Municipality, the local fire officer and gram rozgar sevak of Badakhandi gram panchayat besides, two volunteers carried the body to the cremation ground.

Coronavirus Death

Representational image (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As fear of infection continues to deprive COVID victims and suspects of a dignified funeral in Ganjam district, one D Gobinda Dalai who died suspectedly of COVID, was denied to be touched by his own family members. Dalai of Samajhola village Hinjili block had COVID symptoms before his death on Saturday.  

The BDO, Executive Officer of Hinjili Municipality, the local fire officer and gram rozgar sevak of Badakhandi gram panchayat besides, two volunteers carried the body to the Samajhola cremation ground and conducted the last rites on Sunday.  While the reason behind Gobinda’s death is yet to be ascertained, villagers said he had all the symptoms of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, BJD volunteers of 'Odisha Mo Paribar' programme on Sunday opened a helpdesk at Neelakantheswar cremation ground to assist in cremation of COVID victims with dignity. Berhampur MLA Bikram Kumar Panda will oversee the work on a daily basis.

The district saw 169 new cases including 91 in BeMC limits and one death in the last 24 hours. In view of the rising cases, Berhampur Police urged people not to visit police stations to register grievances. They can do so by calling the grievance cell of police or send complaints through WhatsApp.

Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said the police helpline will be open round the clock. "Once the cases are registered, our team of officers will get in touch with the complainants," he added.

Doc joins duty a day after father's death

Locals of Berhampur are all praises for Dr Nihar Ranjan Sahoo, an assistant professor of MKCG MCH, who returned to COVID duty in less than 24 hours of his father’s demise. Dr Sahoo said, under the current circumstances, duty comes first.

