DGP Abhay reviews COVID-19 situation in Western Odisha districts

Talking to mediapersons, Abhay said he reviewed enforcement measures and also instructed Rourkela and Sundargarh police to ensure tougher enforcement in view of mounting cases in the district.

Odisha DGP Abhay meeting traffic and police personnel at Sundargarh

Odisha DGP Abhay meeting traffic and police personnel at Sundargarh. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/JHARSUGUDA: Odisha DGP Abhay on Sunday visited Rourkela city to review the COVID-19 situation and enforcement measures in Sundargarh district. The district continues to be one of the hotspots of COVID-19 with Rourkela city alone accounting for 60-80 per cent of the daily cases. 

Accompanied by ADGP (Law & Order) YK Jethwa, the DGP held discussions with senior police officers of Rourkela and Sundargarh Police Districts. Talking to mediapersons, Abhay said he reviewed enforcement measures and also instructed Rourkela and Sundargarh police to ensure tougher enforcement in view of mounting cases in the district.

"By and large, the people of Sundargarh are following norms but there are some who are not and action is being taken against them," the DGP said. He said that in view of the upcoming fortnight lockdown starting May 5, necessary instructions have been issued to the officers.

The DGP lauded the police for ensuring timely dispatch of oxygen tankers from Rourkela, Angul, Dhenkanal and Jajpur.  Among others, Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath and Rourkela SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo were present. 

The DGP also reviewed COVID enforcement measures at Jharsuguda on the day. Directing police officials to take stringent measures against violators of COVID-19 guidelines, he also asked them to ensure safe transportation of oxygen to other states via Jharsuguda.

The DGP visited various police stations, police barracks and reserve line and interacted with personnel deployed on COVID duty. Jharsuguda SP Bikash Chandra Das and Brajrajnagar SDPO Dillip Das were present.
 

