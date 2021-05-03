Doctor 'assaults' male nurse at COVID hospital in Odisha's Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A doctor has landed in soup for allegedly attacking a male nurse at the COVID hospital on the premises of Sambalpur District Headquarters Hospital on Saturday. A case has been registered in this regard at the Town police station.

The male nurse works at the COVID facility run by a private hospital. He said when he reported to duty on Saturday, he was assigned to the ICU instead of the general ward due to shortage of staff. "When I went to the ICU, a patient was to be intubated. I told the doctor that I am a fresher and was not aware of the procedure, but he got angry and rebuked me," he alleged.

Later during the intubation of the patient, when the doctor asked for equipment, The nurse accidentally dropped the saline pipe. "The doctor got infuriated and started thrashing me on my back. When I questioned his behaviour, he misbehaved with me again," Prakash alleged. Inspector-in-charge of Town police station, Ramesh Dora said the matter is under investigation.