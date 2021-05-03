STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
East Coast Railway Engineers Association demand postponement of track works

At least four railway engineers have succumbed to virus in the last one week and several of the employees’ family members are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and related complications.

Railway Track

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Expressing concern over rise in cases among railway employees, the East Coast Railway Engineers Association (ECoREA) has called for postponement of track related works and other ongoing projects for two months or till normalcy is restored.

Despite the challenging situation, several track related works like pre non-interlocked (NI), NI, post NI and track renewal works are in progress and a large number of labourers and railway officials are engaged in the projects. "Following laid down measures and maintaining social distancing to prevent spread of Covid-19 at the work sites are extremely difficult and almost impracticable," they said.

Members of ECoREA requested General Manager of ECoR and principal heads of technical departments to consider postponement of the ongoing projects taking into consideration the safety of employees.

ECoREA president Bobin Mohanty and general secretary BP Dash appealed the members of the association not to panic and follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines, including wearing double masks and ensure social distancing norms.

Comments

