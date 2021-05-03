STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Extortion gangs haunt contract agencies

Taking advantage of the pandemic situation, gangs running extortion rackets are increasingly targeting contractors engaged in public projects in the industrial and port city of Paradip.

Published: 03rd May 2021

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  Taking advantage of the pandemic situation, gangs running extortion rackets are increasingly targeting contractors engaged in public projects in the industrial and port city of Paradip. Allegations are rife that apart from criminals, local trade union leaders too are harassing companies engaged in construction of railway track line projects of IOCL Paradip Refinery.

Local contractor Sanjay Kumar Samantray, who was engaged in the Unirail Construction railway track line project, lodged a complaint on April 26 at RPF police station against a trade union leader and his associates for demanding Rs 2 lakh extortion. IIC Rangiagada, Paradip said, “The long-standing dispute between the contractors is related with IOCL contract issue.

Hence, the railway police have advised to lodge FIR in the local police station and not received Samantray’s FIR.” Samantray also alleged that a group of armed miscreants led by the trade union leader entered his project site and manhandled his supervisor Jajati Pattanaik and snatched his gold chain along with Rs 20,000 and damaged machinery. Police remained silent on the matter, alleged the contract agency workers.

