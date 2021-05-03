Odisha: Two held with brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch arrested two persons on charges of drug peddling and seized over 1 kg brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, the agency officers conducted a raid at Sahadevkhunta in Balasore on Saturday and apprehended Manas Mukhi along with his associate Kamalkanta Das of the district from the spot. "The accused were procuring the contraband from West Bengal and supplying to various parts of Odisha. A stolen motorcycle was also seized from them," said a STF officer.

In the last one year, STF has seized over 30 kg brown sugar/heroin, more than 64 quintal of ganja and arrested at least 100 drug peddlers from various parts of Odisha.