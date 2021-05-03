Odisha's Sundargarh hopes to contain surge in COVID-19 cases post lockdown

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as the second wave of COVID-19 has gone out of hand in Sundargarh district, the 14-day lockdown imposed by the State government across Odisha, will in all probability, help contain the spread and bring the situation under control, feel denizens welcoming the decision.

Lockdown would also allow the district administration to come up with a fresh strategy, augment health infrastructure and logistics. Sundargarh, which is among the worst affected districts in the State, reported its highest-ever daily spike of 1,000 new cases on Saturday.

The number came down to 735 on Sunday. But the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at a whopping 58 per cent remains a matter of concern. The fact that Rourkela city alone contributed 723 cases to Saturday’s tally has the district administration worried.

In such circumstances, the decision of the State government to impose a lockdown for 14 days was welcomed by president of Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Pravin Garg. Urging the government to declare providers of essential commodities and services during the crisis as Covid warriors, he asked people to refrain from panic buying on Monday and Tuesday.

On April 9, the district had reported its all-time high daily spike of 224 cases. From April 19 onwards, it reported 722 to 1,100 cases on an average. Between April 9 and May 2, the district added a staggering 13,026 cases and this has put considerable pressure on the health infrastructure of the district.

With addition of 1,835 new cases on Saturday and Sunday, the district now has 7,045 active cases from total 30,104 positive cases of which 22,862 patients have recovered. Officially, till date 193 persons have succumbed to the disease, while the unofficial figure is reportedly much higher.

Home isolation of positive cases, delayed testing and delayed receipt of test reports and free movement of asymptomatic patients without knowledge of their health status are being seen as major causes for the surge in infections.

So far, the district has around 900 beds in different Covid hospitals and one Covid health centre including 180 for critical care. Of late around 1,190 beds have been readied at Rourkela in different COVID Care Centres (CCCs) for institutional isolation of patients with mild symptoms.

Rest of the district has 240 beds in two CCCs of which 120 in Rajgangpur have no occupants as yet.

Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer, Dr SK Mishra said the administration is focusing on early detection of positive cases and isolating them, keeping watch on health condition of patients in home isolation and rational shifting of critical cases for institutional care.

He reiterated the need to strictly adhere to COVID appropriate behavior by all to arrest the upward trend.