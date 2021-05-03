STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

People given certificate without COVID-19 vaccine in Odisha's Cuttack

Two persons in Cuttack city have received COVID-19 vaccination certificates without getting even a single dose of the vaccine.

Published: 03rd May 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least two persons in Cuttack city have received COVID-19 vaccination certificates without getting even a single dose of the vaccine. Dinesh Bhatia, a resident of CDA sector-VI who had registered his 64-year-old mother Sunita on the CoWIN portal for vaccination, is one. He had booked a slot to get his mother vaccinated at Chandrasekharpur urban primary health centre (UPHC) in Bhubaneswar on April 30.

However, he was not able to take his mother to the vaccination centre on the scheduled date due to some personal work. But, to Bhatia's utter surprise, he received a text message on his mobile phone (registered number) from the portal stating his mother was successfully vaccinated.

"Dear Sunita Bhatia, you have successfully been vaccinated with your first dose of Covaxin on April 30 at 6.42 pm. You may download your vaccination certificate from https://cowin.gov.in," read the message.

When Bhatia who is a businessman clicked the link, he found his mother’s provisional certificate for Covid-19 vaccination for first dose. The certificate, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, mentioned all the details like the recipient’s name, her age, verified ID (PAN card) and beneficiary reference ID.

It also contained vaccination details like vaccine name, date of dose April 30 (batch number-37G200010A), next due date between May 28 and June 11, name of the person who administered the vaccine and the vaccination centre. Bhatia also confirmed that his mother’s PAN card number mentioned in the certificate is correct.

"I was surprised to read the message. Despite repeated attempts, I couldn’t contact Chandrasekharpur UPHC due to the weekend shutdown the following day," said Bhatia. When contacted, a senior BMC official said, "There might be a possible technical glitch in the CoWin portal. We will look into the matter."

In another case, Praveen Patodia of Cuttack city also received a message on his mobile phone from CoWIN portal stating that a 61-year-old woman Sashi Galari got the first dose of Covishield at Pangam PHC in Malkangiri district on April 2. "I downloaded the certificate and checked the recipient’s details in the provisional certificate but I do not know her," said Patodia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack city COVID vaccine COVID19 Coronavirus CoWIN
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp