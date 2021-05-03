STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People negligent about Covid appropriate behaviour are to blame  

The night curfew and shutdown call by trade bodies have failed to arrest the growth in Sambalpur’s Covid caseload as the district continues to log huge numbers every day.

Published: 03rd May 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The night curfew and shutdown call by trade bodies have failed to arrest the growth in Sambalpur’s Covid caseload as the district continues to log huge numbers every day. Sambalpur has reported 15,560 Covid infections from May 17 last year till Sunday but the highest of 4,424 cases were reported in the month of April alone.

Despite a night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am in the district since April 15 and Sambalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry calling for voluntary shutdown of markets from 2 pm on April 28 to curb the spread of virus, there has been no respite from the surge. Around 1,600 cases have been reported in the last four days since revision of market timing including the highest single day spike of 441 positive cases reported on Sunday. Currently, there are 2,743 active cases in the district.

Locals are hopeful that the imposition of lockdown for two weeks will be helpful in containing the spread of the virus. However, epidemiologist in Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra said the rapid rise in cases is an outcome of the complacent behaviour of the people. 

Despite all the awareness drives, the people continue to be negligent about basic precautions like wearing masks and social distancing, he said. “Besides, screening and testing had also slowed down in the district due to which many cases could not be detected at the right time”, he said, adding that the only way out to prevent further surge of cases is if people take the virus seriously and most importantly, restrict movement outside homes. Testing and tracing should also be done rigorously during the period of lockdown, he suggested.

