STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Police districts in Odisha shift to phone-based grievance redressal mechanism

Citizens can share their grievances relating to domestic violence with DSP (IUCAW), Inspector of Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) and Mahila police station IICs on their phone numbers.

Published: 03rd May 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid steep rise in COVID cases and ahead of the Statewide lockdown from May 5, police districts in Odisha have shifted to phone-based grievance redressal mechanism. "To deal with rapid surge of COVID-19 cases, the ongoing physical appearance for grievance has been discontinued temporarily," said Berhampur Police on Saturday.

Public grievances will be addressed through mobile numbers/ WhatsApp, it added. For general grievances, citizens can contact officers of the rank of Additional SP. Additional SPs of Investigative Units for Crime against Women (IUCAW) and DSP (Headquarters) of Berhampur police district can be contacted on their respective mobile phone numbers for registration of grievances.

Citizens can share their grievances relating to domestic violence with DSP (IUCAW), Inspector of Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) and Mahila police station IICs on their phone numbers in Berhampur police district.

Berhampur police can also be reached on its Twitter handle, Facebook account, dial 112 and on its SP’s closed user group mobile phone number. The entry of citizens has already been restricted in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack as the cities continue to witness a rise in number of new COVID-19 cases.

In the Capital city, people are allowed to visit the reception desk of police stations which are located outside the main police station building.

Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh recently addressed 11 grievance petitions of citizens on WhatsApp helpline number. "I spoke with the petitioners on the helpline number and took steps for disposal of their grievances. We are facilitating the best possible ways to resolve the issues of the public amid challenges posed by COVID-19," said Singh.

Similarly, Puri police on Sunday launched a 24X7 virtual grievance number-9583190858. "In view of the upcoming lockdown and restrictions on movement of people, we will ensure citizens’ grievances are addressed," said Puri Police.

DGP Abhay, during his visit to Rourkela, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts to review the COVID-19 enforcement measures and the arrangements to implement the lockdown on Sunday emphasized the need to address the grievances of citizens over phone.

"Phone-based grievance redressal system will be enhanced in the police districts of the State to ensure convenience and safety of people and the personnel in view of the second wave of the pandemic. A circular to restrict the movement of the citizens in the police stations will be issued soon," said a senior officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Odisha Police Odisha grievance handling
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp